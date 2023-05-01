Karnataka Election 2023: Battle joined, with BJP literally on the offensive

Union home minister Amit Shah told voters in Karnataka last week that riots would convulse the state if the (Indian National) Congress were to be elected.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA was quoted as saying that he did not want votes from Muslims.

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa declared that while nationalist Muslims were with the BJP, the party had no need of votes from ‘anti-nationals’.

All these statements are violative of the Representation of the People Act, points out Trilochan Sastry, chairman of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Yet the Election Commission (EC) of India has failed to act.