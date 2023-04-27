Congress files police complaint against Amit Shah for promoting enmity and hatred

The Congress party on Thursday filed a police complaint against the Union Home Minster and BJP leader Amit Shah in Bengaluru's High Ground Police Station for making hateful and provocative statements.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar filed the complaint against Shah for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the opposition".

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Tuesday, Shah said that the development of the state will be on the "reverse gear" if the Congress forms the government.

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," the Home Minister had said.