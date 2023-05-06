Congress will win over 140 seats in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win over 140 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.

In an interview with PTI, Shivakumar said the Congress will get a comfortable majority in Karnataka and the win would open the doors for the Lok Sabha elections as the party's victory in the state in 1978 had done.

The Karnataka Congress chief lashed out at the BJP for raising issues such as the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens in its manifesto for the assembly polls, saying it shows their "bankruptcy" of ideas and vision for the state.

He also claimed that since the BJP has no agenda and vision for Karnataka, the "Modi factor" will not work in the assembly polls this time.

Shivakumar, who is a leading aspirant for the chief minister's post along with former CM Siddarammaiah in case the Congress comes to power, said all stories of infighting in the party are created by media and there is no truth in them. "The fact is that the Congress leadership is united and the party workers are very active in spreading our message both on the ground and in social media. We are putting a combined effort to ensure that the Congress comes back to power with a clear majority," he asserted.