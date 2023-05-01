Karnataka elections: NRC makes entry into BJP manifesto for state poll like UCC

The government had asserted in December 2019 that it had no plans for a countrywide NRC amid protests against the measure and also the CAA, and had blamed the opposition for spreading "lies" over the issues. Several Muslim groups and opposition parties had termed the CAA and NRC discriminatory on the religious ground.



Political watchers believe that the BJP has amped up its Hindutva agenda in Karnataka by introducing the NRC, an issue close to the heart of its core supporters, as it pulls out all the stops to beat off the challenge from the opposition Congress in a state which has often voted out the incumbent government.



"We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state," the BJP manifesto released on Monday stated.