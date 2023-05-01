'Bogus', nothing but 'JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto': Congress on BJP's Karnataka polls manifesto

Surjewala also said a government which tripled the prices of LPG cylinders from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 is offering three cylinders free to below poverty line (BPL) families, a promise which BJP had made and never fulfilled in Uttar Pradesh and other states.



"A government which tried to merge the pride of Karnataka, Nandini, with Amul is now trying to save face by offering half litre milk free. A government which shut down Indira canteens wants to open the same by renaming them. A government which ruined Bengaluru's brand image is now proposing fancy names such as 'state capital region' as a solution.



"Contrast this with the Congress government which ruled Karnataka between 2013-18 which fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made to the people. Congress always delivers as it promises and this time too we will 100 per cent deliver on our 5 Guarantees. With BJP, the only assurance is 40 per cent commission," the Congress leader said.



On May 10, it is the Congress' guarantee, the people of Karnataka will vote out the BJP, he said on Twitter.



Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.