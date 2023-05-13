Karnataka polls: Who are BJP's big losers?

As the Indian National Congress emerged as the leading party in the closely contested Assembly elections, incumbent Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai conceded defeat, saying that his party would conduct a detailed analysis once the results were in.

Though Bommai won his constituency, Shiggaon, with 54.95 per cent of the votes, most of the big names in the Bharatiya Janata Party—including several ministers—lost their seats.

Here is a look at how the big BJP names fared:

C.T. Ravi, Chikkamagaluru

BJP's national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi suffered a shock defeat in the Chikkamagaluru constituency against his former aide H.D. Thammaiah, who contested the polls on a Congress ticket. Thammaiah got 64,552 votes against Ravi's 55,678, a clear lead of 8,874 votes.

Thammaiah belongs to the Lingayat community and had worked as the president of the Chikkamagaluru Municipal Council. The Congress swept Chikkamagaluru by winning all the five assembly seats in the district.