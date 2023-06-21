Is 'Save India from China' the real motive for Modi's US odyssey?

The United States administration’s authorisation to General Electric company to sell GE414 engines to India is aimed at assisting Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme or AMCA1 — a fifth-generation stealth, multirole fighter plane, with sixth generation technologies, for the Indian Air force (IAF) and Indian Navy. The understanding — finalised during US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s visit to Delhi earlier this month — could be among the announcements during Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington this week.

Also in the pipeline, expected to be made public during or around Modi’s trip to France on 14 July, is a purchase of the naval version of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale. The air force variety — chosen by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government — is already rendering service in the IAF.

It has generally been reported that the GE414 engines were meant for the Light Combat Aircraft, LCA Tejas 2, project. Their dual utilisation in the development underway at HAL is an additional dimension. It’s apparently a setback for Rolls Royce, whose engines were used in earlier trials for Tejas 2. There’s speculation in diplomatic and political circles in London that the switch to sourcing from the US may not be unrelated to BBC’s incisive expose of Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots in a recent television documentary. It’s just the kind of vendetta he was expected in Indian diplomatic parlance to indulge in.

It was also previously indicated that India had struck a deal to acquire 18 General Atomics-made MQ-9B armed drones for the navy and the air force at an estimated cost of $1.5-$2 billion. These have the ability to fly for about 48 hours and carry a payload of around 1,700 kilograms. They are intended to empower the Indian Navy to better monitor the expanding presence of Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean and at the same time arm the IAF and the Indian Army with firepower along India’s frontiers with Pakistan and China.