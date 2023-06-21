The spectacle of Yoga Day while Manipur continues to burn

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have taken International Yoga Day, which is celebrated every June 21, to newer heights, when it comes to spending.

An RTI query in 2017 revealed that the Ministry of Ayush had spent over Rs 30 crore every year for International Yoga Day celebrations up until then. In 2019, the Hindu BusinessLine reported that the government had spent Rs 140 crore in five years and the budget for the celebration in 2019 itself was around Rs 40 crore.

This year, the total expenditure on Yoga Day is bound to be exponentially higher considering the over-the-top celebration drill within the nation and beyond. According to various reports, the total expenditure of yoga day celebrations in 2023 is predicted to be above Rs 3000 crore.

The enormous effort around elevating yoga — India’s ancient cultural heritage — to the global level, has led him to celebrate the day at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, June 21, as a part of his 'first official US State Visit'.