PM could not speak ‘M’ of Manipur: Congress

The Congress tweeted on June 20, “Over 100 people have died, more than 50,000 people have been left without homes, and violence going on for over 50 days. And the Prime Minister could not even speak 'M' of Manipur.”

The Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over violence in Manipur saying that over 100 people have died and he did not make any appeal for peace before leaving for the US. They also reminded him to follow 'Rajdharma' instead of indulging in "publicity to improve his image".

The tweet continued, "On one hand Manipur is burning and people are appealing to save their lives. People are forced to leave their homes and migrate. On the other hand PM Modi has left for a US visit. Now the work of improving his image will be done through events. Despite knowing the fact that people of the country are facing violence and are facing threats to their lives," the Congress party said, taking a potshot at Modi.