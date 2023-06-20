Manipur violence: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking Army protection for Kuki tribals

The NGO urged the apex court not to rely on "empty assurances" given by the Centre and sought Army protection for Kuki tribals.



More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.



Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.



Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.