Manipur Opposition leaders question why state is being ignored by PM Modi

Criticising the union government, leaders of ten Opposition parties wondered aloud why the strife-torn Manipur was being ignored by the Prime Minister. They said there was a feeling of dejection and hurt amongst the youth of the state.

A delegation of top Manipur leaders from Congress and other nine political parties have been camping in Delhi for a week in the hope of meeting the PM, but failed to get an appointment. The PM has now left for a tour to the United States.

Addressing a joint press conference at in New Delhi on Tuesday, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh underscored that Modi had not spared even ten minutes for them before leaving for his US visit. Even the MLAs and ministers from the BJP were not able to meet the Prime Minister.