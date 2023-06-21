Over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights violations with Modi, invoke Gandhi in letter

The signatories of the letter demanded that US President, Joe Biden, discuss the “full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries.” The signatories also stated in the letter that they would welcome the Indian Prime Minister in unison.

The lawmakers, in the letter to Biden, pointed out that since he had made respect to human rights, press freedom, religious freedom, and pluralism, core tenets of American foreign policy, US must apply them equally to friend and foe alike.

The members wrote, "Both the United States and India enshrined human rights—including free speech, freedom of the press, and religious freedom—in our constitutions. And we share a special bond through moral leaders who shaped our histories. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, who gave his life in pursuit of building the beloved community here in the United States, was an ardent student of the teachings of the Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as the “Father of the Nation.” Both King and Gandhi had the vision of building a more perfect union among people from different backgrounds, races and faiths — Gandhi in India, and King in the United States. We share their vision."

The letter was led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal and US Senator Chris Van Hollen, with the signatories being prominent faces in American politics, such as Democrat Presidential candidate and US Senator, Bernie Sanders, Massachusets Senator, Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Senator, Richard Durbin, California Representative, Barbara Lee, California Representative, Juan Vargas, former Governor of Virginia, Tim Kaine, former Governor of New Hampshire, Jeanne Shaheen, businessperson and Congressperson, Sean Casten, among many others.