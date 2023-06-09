400 miscreants booked and 36 arrested as far-right groups call for Kolhapur Bandh
Three places were attacked by miscreants after a mega rally called by far right organisations demanding action against those who had posted objectionable audio along with a picture of Tipu Sultan
The Kolhapur police have booked 400 miscreants and arrested 36 persons in connection with Wednesday’s violence when pro-Hindutva organisations such as Bajrang Dal led a massive march demanding action against those posting provocative messages on social media. Kolhapur police have so far arrested 36 persons and detained five juveniles in connection with Wednesday's violent clashes in the city.
“Together three FIRs have been registered at three police stations, around 400 persons were booked and 36 have been arrested. The police have already detained five juveniles for posting provocative messages as status on social media,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.
At least three places were attacked by miscreants after a mega rally called by far right organisations demanding action against those who had posted objectionable audio content along with a picture of former Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on social media in Kolhapur.
Giving a security review of the district , Pandit said that the law and order situation in Kolhapur had returned to normalcy and peace had prevailed. “The situation was under control and completely peaceful till late afternoon. Following the alert in the city and the district, additional forces comprising 1500 home guards have been deployed. Two SRPF companies from Pune have been deployed. From Satara and Sangli, 10 officers and 100 men have been given to us by the Special IG office. We are keeping a 24x7 watch on the situation ,” he said.
He further said that directions have been issued to all the police stations regarding taking strict action against anyone found posting objectionable content on social media. "Entire available manpower and additional reinforcements have been deployed on the ground ,” he said.
Pandit further said that the police were closely examining the footage of protestors to examine if any inflammatory speech was made or if provocation was done to incite the masses. “If we find any evidence to the effect, they too will be booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ),” he said.
He even ruled out that there might have been a connection of the Kolhapur incident with the case in Ahmednagar where four youths were booked for dancing with the picture of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. “The investigation is at a very premature stage and I cannot comment more at this time ,” he added.