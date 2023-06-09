400 miscreants booked and 36 arrested as far-right groups call for Kolhapur Bandh

The Kolhapur police have booked 400 miscreants and arrested 36 persons in connection with Wednesday’s violence when pro-Hindutva organisations such as Bajrang Dal led a massive march demanding action against those posting provocative messages on social media. Kolhapur police have so far arrested 36 persons and detained five juveniles in connection with Wednesday's violent clashes in the city.

“Together three FIRs have been registered at three police stations, around 400 persons were booked and 36 have been arrested. The police have already detained five juveniles for posting provocative messages as status on social media,” said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

At least three places were attacked by miscreants after a mega rally called by far right organisations demanding action against those who had posted objectionable audio content along with a picture of former Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on social media in Kolhapur.