Seventeen arrested for Samnapur vandalism and violence in Ahmednagar District
The Sangamner Police had lodged cases of rioting and violence against 20 -25 persons and carried out combing operations on Tuesday night to nab the culprits
The Ahmednagar Police have arrested seventeen persons from Rahata in connection with the violence and arson at Samnapur in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police, the clash took place after the protestors who had attended Sakal Hindu Samaj Morcha in Sangamner were passing through the area. An elderly person who was injured has been shifted to Nashik for further treatment. Doctors at the hospital described his condition to be stable. A number of two-wheelers were vandalised during the clash.
Meanwhile, the police registered cases against twenty persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Ismail Fakir Mohammad Shaikh at the Sangamner city police station for stone pelting. The police had arrested seventeen of these accused till midnight last night.
Those arrested include Ujwal Sopan Gholap, Shubham Balasaheb Kadu, Tanuj Sharad Kadu, Rishikesh Sharad Gholap, Mahesh Vijay Kadu (all residents Rahata), Dattatray Sampat Thorat, Abasaheb Shivram Thorat, Sunil Babasaheb Thorat, Lalit Anil Thorat, Pramod Sanjay Thorat, Satyam Bhausaheb Thorat ( all residents of Vadgaon Pan), Bhausaheb Yadav Jondhale, Aviraj, Vikas Annasaheb Jondhale (Kokangaon, Dist. Sangamner) Kunal Ishwar Kale, Karan Dnyaneshwar Kale ( residents of Malegaon Haveli, District Sangamner) and Vaibhav Ranganath Bidve ( resident of Manoliare included.
On Tuesday, right wing groups ransacked some shops and resorted to stone pelting on houses in the Samnapur village near Sangamner Taluka of Ahmednagar District.
According to the Ahmednagar police, two persons were injured and six vehicles were vandalised in the Samnapur village after a ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha’ rally was organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in the Sangamner town.
During the return journey, some anti-social elements even pelted stones at some residences, sparking tension in the area, local residents alleged.
