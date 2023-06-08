Seventeen arrested for Samnapur vandalism and violence in Ahmednagar District

The Ahmednagar Police have arrested seventeen persons from Rahata in connection with the violence and arson at Samnapur in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sangamner Police had lodged cases of rioting and violence against 20 -25 persons and carried out combing operations on Tuesday night to nab the culprits.

According to the police, the clash took place after the protestors who had attended Sakal Hindu Samaj Morcha in Sangamner were passing through the area. An elderly person who was injured has been shifted to Nashik for further treatment. Doctors at the hospital described his condition to be stable. A number of two-wheelers were vandalised during the clash.