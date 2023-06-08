Right-wing protestors resort to violence again over a WhatsApp status

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said, “ Some organisations had called for Kolhapur bandh today and their members had gathered at Shivaji Chowk. After the meeting, some anti-social elements started pelting stones, after which we were compelled to use force to disperse them. We had told the agitators that action has been taken against the accused for the objectionable post and asked them to maintain calm. Lathicharge and tear gas were used only after the mob hurled stones at houses and damaged vehicles. The police are now in the process of detaining the accused after identifying them.

“Two FIRs were lodged in the Whatsapp Status case, but if people take law and order into their hands, then strict action will be taken against them. We had appealed to the protestors that action had already been taken and ended the protest. The organisers also told the protestors to abide by our appeal. But despite the appeal, some miscreants specifically targeted houses of specific communities just like they did yesterday in mixed community neighbourhoods. We dispersed the entire crowd and those who resorted to vandalism will not be spared. Peace has now been established and hence prohibitory orders have been issued,” SP Pandit added and said that the incident which took place was against the culture and history of Kolhapur.