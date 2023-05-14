What you’ll see and hear in The Kerala Story, the now notorious film, is the exact opposite of the real Kerala story. The Sangh Parivar has always suffered from some kind of congenital inability to understand the state. In May 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trolled by Malayalis with the hashtag #PoMoneModi (Go off Modi) for comparing Kerala to Somalia. That he extolled the film and excoriated its critics in an election rally in Karnataka even before it was released reinforced the feeling among most of the people of Kerala that, apart from its obvious hatred of Muslims, the ruling dispensation is viscerally hostile to ‘God’s Own Country’ simply because its people choose to live harmoniously in their multichromatic social milieu.

Another reason for this hatred is that the people of Kerala have never, since Independence, elected a BJP or Jan Sangh candidate—except once—either to the state assembly or Parliament. In September 2016, Amit Shah embroiled himself in a spat with Malayalis over his ‘Vamana Jayanti’ greeting on Onam, which was accompanied by a picture of Vamana, an avatar of Vishnu, trampling the head of King Mahabali as he consigns him to the netherworld. This was quite typical of the Sangh Parivar’s impatience with the diversity and multiplicity of myths and faiths in the country.

Mahabali, the asura king, may be a personification of evil in many parts of India but Malayalis perceive the myth differently and venerate Mahabali as the ultimate symbol of good governance, munificence and kingly love for his subjects. He was punished by the jealous and resentful gods only for being ‘godlier’ than them! Onam, the national festival of Kerala, welcomes the annual homecoming of this beloved king, in ‘whose reign all humans were equal’.