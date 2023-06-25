Why the Uniform Civil Code is a red herring

The BJP inserted the promise most recently into its manifesto in Karnataka, but it had little traction, and that was for good reason.

It is not only one community that will see its personal laws on inheritance, adoption, marriage and divorce change, but all communities, if there is a UCC.

The NDA has 350 Lok Sabha and 100 Rajya Sabha seats. If it has a draft bill on the UCC, it should table and pass it. Talking about it is a waste of time when one is already in power and able to effect the change one wants.

However, there is a larger issue.

The second term of Modi has so far delivered an average GDP growth rate of under 4 per cent per year. Covid is only party to blame. The economy had slowed before the pandemic for the same reasons that are slowing it now — mainly, insufficient private investment, flat private consumption and flat merchandise exports. The first is because of a lack of confidence in corporate India about the medium-term economic future; the second because slow growth has cut what people have earned and can therefore spend; and the last because our exports rise and fall with global trade, which is currently in decline. Unemployment is over 7 per cent and labour participation levels at 40 per cent remain way below where they were 30 years ago.

These things will not be solved by a Uniform Civil Code. Just as these things were not solved by a new temple, another statue, change in the status of Kashmir or persecuting minorities through law. The large problems will remain.