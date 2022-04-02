Uniform Civil Code: New ingredient in BJP's cocktail

With Ram temple nearing completion and Article 370 repealed, the RSS has shifted its focus to the uniform civil code. Various Sangh outfits are advised to keep the polarizing game on with new issues every other day like hijab and economic jihad against Muslims.

After sweeping victories in four of the five state assembly elections, the RSS and BJP believe they have a pat formula down for the future.

Hindutva seems to have paid off, it will be mixed with better delivery of welfare schemes. And the saffron brotherhood will use its strong leadership to explore some more touchy issues like the uniform civil code and the inclusion of OBCs in its Hindutva parivar. But there is no consensus as yet because tinkering with Constitutional provisions on the first to include their own concept of what should constitute an ideal family law might rattle even liberal Hindus, including women. And the RSS is by no means certain how much importance they should accord to OBCs - do they treat them equally or with condescension as lesser beings. And, of course, there is the classic battle ahead between leaderships of the RSS and BJP with the former never too happy about BJP men who grow larger than life and overshadow those in the mother organisation.

So it is just as well that the BJP has won the elections in Goa this year against all expectations. Goa is the singular state in this country that has one “family law” applicable to all castes, communities, religions and genders – in other words a Uniform Civil Code – introduced by the Portuguese to Goa in 1870 and retained by the state after its liberation in 1961.

By terms of this Portuguese Civil Code, based on the Napoleonic Laws applicable throughout the European continent, the Goa civil code, however, is strictly not a uniform civil code as modern India conceptualises it. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been studying it for years. More than a decade ago, RSS top functionary MG Vaidya had written to chief ministers of five BJP-ruled states to introduce their own civil codes on the lines of Goa but this move came up against several roadblocks because while it gives equal coparcenary rights to women ( introduced in India much later and something the RSS does not really want) , it does make exceptions relating to divorce, adultery and other aspects of marriage for different religions. In some instances it runs parallel with the British Common Law on which India has based its independent laws and allowed personal laws of each religion to prevail.