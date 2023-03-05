G20: Of Vishwaguru pretensions, a record population and record unemployment

The next thing that happened this week is that India, Vishwaguru and mother of democracy, also became the world’s most populous nation. This news came to Vishwaguru from the outside. The World Population Review database says that on Friday, March 3, our population was 142 crore and 80 lakh people, while China’s was 142 crore and 50 lakh people. When this becomes official, there will be a lot of song and dance, but remember that it is the second time India is ahead of China. The first time was all those years before 1947 when, if you assume a united India, it was the most populous part of the world.

Why do I say the news came to us from outside? That is because we have not conducted a Census for the first time in over a century and we do not know when it will be. The second last thing on this subject is that along with becoming the world’s populous nation, our fertility rate has been falling. It stands at 2.0, which is right at the point of replacement, and it continues to fall. Meaning that in a few years, our population will start to decline. There is something to be said here against those people who keep scaremongering on the basis of faith, but this is not the place to discuss that. However, we should, and this is the last thing, consider that a few years ago we began our demographic bulge, when the number of working-age people in the population began to maximise.