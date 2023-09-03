G20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders' platter

US President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathering for the G20 summit here will get a taste of lip-smacking Indian street food, including flavourful delicacies from Chandni Chowk, and innovative millet dishes.

An elaborate spread of millet recipes has been planned for the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 summit on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam, showcasing the climate-resistant and highly nutritious coarse grains grown across the country.

During the summit meeting, the world leaders will also plant saplings of national plants or plant species native to their respective countries as part of efforts to create a G20 Garden in the Bharat Mandapam complex.