As Delhi PWD minister, I was never called for any G20 prep meeting, inspection: Atishi

Delhi PWD minister Atishi Saturday dismissed Lt governor V.K. Saxena's allegation that AAP ministers attended just one G20 preparatory meet, and said "had he involved us in preparations, we would have done better".

The minister also said the AAP dispensation asked for Rs 927 crore from the Centre for the G20 preparations but did not get a single penny. However, she insisted now is not the time for a credit war.

"This is not the time to say this is their work or this is our work. It is a matter of pride for the country that we are hosting the G20 Summit. I feel that if we work together, it will be good for the country," Atishi told PTI in an interview.

With the countdown to the G20 Summit beginning, a political slugfest has erupted in Delhi with the BJP claiming the work has been done by the Centre, and the AAP rebutting it.