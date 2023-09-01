'Shivling-shaped' fountains spark AAP-BJP row ahead of G20 summit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Friday lodge a formal complaint against Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena for "hurting Hindu sentiments" by installing fountains in the shape of 'Shivlings' under the city beautification plan ahead of the G20 summit, sources said on 1 September.

"L-G Saxena referred to a Shivling as a stone, which is highly objectionable. Moreover, the Shivlings have been presented in khandit (broken) form," the sources said.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak will meet the CP law and order in this regard at 5.00 pm and lodge a formal complaint seeking prompt police action.

A few days ago, the L-G had inspected the site, photos of which had gone viral on social media.

Sometimes referred to as linga or Shiva linga, the Shivling is an abstract representation of the god Shiva according to Hindu tradition. It is typically the primary murti or devotional image in temples dedicated to the deity, also found in smaller shrines