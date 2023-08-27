G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn Delhi roads

As many as 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn 61 roads and venues in Delhi during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday, 27 August.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan–IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, the India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, the Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and ITPO, they added.

After a preparatory meeting headed by Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena, directions were issued to identify agencies who would undertake this drive. The agencies were tasked with procuring a specific number of potted plants, preferably from their own nurseries, officials said.