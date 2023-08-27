G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn Delhi roads
The major locations 'beautified' include Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan–IGI Airport Road and the India Gate C-hexagon
As many as 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn 61 roads and venues in Delhi during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday, 27 August.
The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan–IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, the India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, the Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and ITPO, they added.
After a preparatory meeting headed by Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena, directions were issued to identify agencies who would undertake this drive. The agencies were tasked with procuring a specific number of potted plants, preferably from their own nurseries, officials said.
"This resulted in seamless coordination between five departments/agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants, with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months," said an official.
The coordination was apportioned as follows:
The forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants — 1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering plants)
The PWD (public works department) placed another 50,000 — 35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering
The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) placed 1 lakh — 85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering
The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) also placed 1 lakh
The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) was in charge 50,000 pots
While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit, officials said.
