We20 versus G20: India’s war on its poor 

How big a deal is the G20 summit in New Delhi? A very big deal, according to minister of external affairs S. Jaishankar and others in the government. Never have so many world leaders, they emphasise, visited India at the same time. It shows India has emerged as the voice of the global south, they crow.

It is necessary, however, to temper the exuberance. Take an objective look at the statements being made.

Claim: Never in the past 10,000 years has India had the honour of hosting a G20 summit. Fact: Correct. The G20 was formed in 1999 and includes 19 countries and the EU.

Claim: Now, thanks to Amrit Kaal, leaders of every country unanimously selected India to host the G20 Summit because we are simply the best and most prestigious country in the world. Fact: False. G20 members hold the presidency and host the summit by rotation.

The last four summits were held in Indonesia, Italy and Saudi Arabia (a virtual summit). As for being the ‘best’ country… Other members know where we stand, let’s leave it at that!

Claim: By hosting the G20, the government will solve India’s age-old problems of poverty, unemployment, communal hatred, environmental degradation, rising inequality— all in one go. Fact: Yes/No. Those who do not want the Intelligence Bureau or income tax sleuths to come snooping will say ‘yes’. Others can anonymously say ‘no’.

Come 9–10 September, New Delhi will host the leaders of the 19 other G20 member countries, nine invitee nations and various international organisations. As the Indian government pulls out all the stops, orders have gone out to shut down offices, educational institutions, banks and markets in the New Delhi police district, including Connaught Place and Khan Market.

Slums have been demolished, street vendors have been asked to relocate and most of them, alongside established shopkeepers, will lose business and their earnings during the summit.

A spectacular opening ceremony, banquets, heritage walks, cultural evenings and photo ops are being planned. Lakhs of potted plants, flower beds and ‘flower fountains’ are being set up to greet the leaders.