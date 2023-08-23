President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the White House announced on Tuesday.

President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20, the White House said in a statement.

The G20 world leaders' summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

“President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.