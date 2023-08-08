Indian diaspora leaders to hold 'G20 Forum' in New Delhi

Indiaspora, a network of the global Indian diaspora, is organising a G20 Forum in New Delhi this month bringing together 200 leaders from 25 countries, according to its Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura.

The Indiaspora G20 Forum that coincides with India's presidency of the group of developed and emerging nations will explore how the diaspora "can contribute to India’s journey towards 100 years of independence", he said.

"The Indian diaspora, working alongside prominent leaders in India, are committed to harnessing our collective strength to foster inclusive growth, sustainable development, and social progress, as India continues to assume its global leadership position," Joshpuria said.