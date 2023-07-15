India's proposal for G20 membership for African Union included in draft communique for 2023 summit

India's proposal to accord full membership of the G20 to the African Union has been included in the draft communique that is being finalised for the annual summit of the grouping in New Delhi in September, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, July 14.

Top negotiators of the grouping of the world's wealthiest nations are extensively deliberating on the communique at the three-day Sherpas' meeting that began in this heritage city on Thursday, July 13.

"The proposal for granting full G20 membership to the African Union has been incorporated in the draft communique," said one of the persons cited above.