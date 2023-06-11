Goa to host three-day meet involving audit institutions of G20 nations

A three-day meet of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of G20 countries will be held in Dona Paula in Goa from Monday, an official said.

The SAI20 Summit 2023, which will have a main meet and four side events, will hold discussions to form a consensus document or communique, a state government spokesperson said.

The SAI20 Engagement Group of G20 was established during 2022 during Indonesia's presidency of the G20, he added.