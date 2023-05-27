Did G20 delegates see a convincing façade of normalcy in Kashmir?

Addressing an audience of over 21,000 members of the Indian diaspora, as also Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena stadium during his Australian stopover on 24 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed India to be the “the biggest and the youngest talent factory”, with no dearth of capability or resources. He also described India as the "mother of democracy".

However, dwindling opportunities for Indians (and their children) at home seem to be motivating large numbers of the upwardly mobile to venture overseas. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament in February that over 1.6 million people had renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011, including 225,620 in 2022, the highest during the period.

Despite the PM’s flowery rhetoric in Sydney, he has been panned on social media for hurting Indian democracy through divisive and hyper-nationalist politics, borne out by the '2022 Report on International Religious Freedom: India' by the US state department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.