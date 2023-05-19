Marine commandos sanitise Kashmir ahead of G20 meeting

Scores of motorcycles without registration papers, driving licences and riders without crash helmets are being stopped and such motorcycles are seized and kept at local police stations till thorough verification.



Liaison officers drawn from across the civil and police administration have been deployed to ensure foolproof arrangements for the meeting.



A 4-tier security ring managed by the NSG, marine commandos, special security group (SSG) of local police, paramilitary forces and the Army has been put in place that would work in total synergy to ensure the smooth conduct of G20 meeting that will start on May 22 and conclude on May 24.