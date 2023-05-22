G20 Srinagar: Security warning prompts last-minute change of itinerary

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had to make last-minute changes to the itinerary of the G20 delegates visiting Kashmir for the third meeting of the working group on tourism.

Acting on intelligence inputs warning of possible attacks, the authorities have cancelled scheduled sightseeing visits to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar and the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir.

Given the group's focus on tourism in the area, this is certainly not the most serendipitous circumstance.