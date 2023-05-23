Demolition drives intensified for G20 events in Delhi, several left homeless: Activists

"It was next to impossible. Many students missed their board exams due to the eviction drive on April 29. Within a month, bulldozers were unleashed on us thrice," Puja said.



"They first broke the hand pumps to make us leave immediately. Kids had to miss their exams to save their houses," she added.



The area around the 14th-century Tughlakabad Fort also bore the brunt of the recent demolition drive.



"Delhi has become a war zone. If you go to Tuglakabad, it would feel like the area has been bombarded," said CPI(ML) activist Sucheta De.



Abdul Shakeel from Basti Suraksha said the Tughlakabad eviction was "brutal" and that he had "not seen anything of this magnitude".