G20: 4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting begins in Goa

Nearly 100 delegates from G20 member countries, special invitees and several international organisations are participating in the fourth Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting which began in Goa on Wednesday.

There are six priority areas outlined under India’s G20 Presidency, reflecting India's focus on various aspects of energy transition and building global cooperation toward sustainable and clean energy development, an official said.

The two-day meeting, chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, the ETWG chair and secretary of the Union Ministry of Power, is being held at a hotel near Goa's capital Panaji..