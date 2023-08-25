Cops issue restrictions ahead of G20 summit: public transport affected

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday imposed a ban on auto-rickshaws and taxis from entering or operating in the New Delhi district from 5.00 am on 9 September to 11.59 pm on 10 September.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav stated that non-essential vehicles will be directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes.

This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting Essential Commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid 'No Entry Permissions,' will have entry permission.