G20 poured record levels of public money into fossil fuels in 2022: Report

In 2022, G20 members spent $1.4 trillion to support fossil fuels and they could raise an additional $1 trillion per year by establishing a carbon tax floor of $25-50/tCO2e.

These funds could help solve some of the most pressing global issues, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

G20 members provided a record $1.4 trillion in public money to support fossil fuels in 2022, according to the study “Fanning the Flames: G20 Provides Record Financial Support for Fossil Fuels” by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and partners.

That amount, which includes fossil fuel subsidies ($1 trillion), investments by state-owned enterprises ($322 billion), and lending from public financial institutions ($50 billion), is more than double the pre-COVID-19 and pre-energy crisis levels of 2019.