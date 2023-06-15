Law Commission again seeks inputs on Uniform Civil Code; Congress sceptical

The then-law minister Kiren Rijiju had told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply in December 2022 that the states were empowered to enact personal laws on succession, marriage and divorce in their endeavour to secure a uniform civil code.

Article 44 of the Constitution, part of the Directive Principle of State Policy, provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India, it was noted.

However, the Indian National Congress said in a statement from party general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh that "[it] is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference when in its press release it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018".

The statement also notes that "No reasons were given for why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to 'the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders'".