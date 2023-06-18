When the leader’s silence is a decisive action

Thirty years ago the cartoonist Sudhir Tailang drew an image of the then-prime minister with a caption that had words from the Gita: "This Self, weapons cannot pierce, nor fire can burn, water cannot wet, nor air can dry up. Changeless, all-pervading, unmoving, immovable."

The reference was to Narasimha Rao's ability to weather criticism and carry on. The primary accusation against him was that in a difficult spot, he did nothing—a man of inaction as opposed to a man of action; an indecisive leader and not a decisive one. Tailang's cartoon had Rao seated with his eyes closed while thunderbolts fell all about him, damaging the nation.

Part of this neglect was forced on Rao. The Congress leader was fettered as he had only 240 seats in Parliament. A prime minister with a minority cannot force through legislation the others don't like and, in the Congress of that time, he had rivals inside the party as well.

But part of it was also deliberate and came from his style. "To not take action is itself an action," as he explained to an interviewer (in those days, prime ministers offered themselves up for questioning). As a diarist put it in Outlook magazine, ‘Narasimha Rao has done for the laws of inertia, what even Newton couldn't. Or so it would seem, judging from the kudos he has received for his "inaction is the best action" principle.'