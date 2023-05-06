Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and asked whether the accused is so important electorally in Uttar Pradesh that he cannot be removed from the post till the probe is over.

Sibal's attack on the government came a day after Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against the WFI chief.