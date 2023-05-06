More than 1,100 people from Manipur enter Assam

More than 1,100 people from Manipur's Jiribam district and surrounding areas have crossed the inter-state border to enter Assam's Cachar district, following violence in the neighbouring state, officials said on Saturday.

Most of the migrants are from the Kuki community and they fear that their homes back in Manipur have been destroyed by the groups which attacked them on Thursday night when they fled to safety in Cachar.

"It was around 10 pm on Thursday when we heard screams in our area and it took a few minutes for us to realise that we had been attacked. They were pelting stones, threatened us and said that this is their final war," 43-year-old L Muangpu, a resident of Jiribam said after crossing the state border.

Another resident, 24-year-old Vahcy Khongsai, who along with her family members fled their home, said that there was a peace meeting in their area on Thursday morning and both Meitei and Kuki communities assured to protect each other.