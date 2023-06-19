Modi's silence on China cost India the negotiating position: Jairam Ramesh

The Indian National Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing a "clean chit" to the Chinese government in 2020, ahead of a press briefing by Lok Sabha member Manish Tiwari, also a former minister of information and broadcasting, held on Monday, 19 June.

The Congress criticised Modi, saying that India's negotiating position has been weakened due to his silence on Chinese transgressions along the border.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted earlier in the day, announcing the briefing with a YouTube link. "3 years ago today our PM gave China a clean chit after 20 of our soldiers had been killed & our territory captured. Much has followed from that disastrous clean chit. My colleague Manish Tewari will explain the consequences of this at 4pm today," he wrote.