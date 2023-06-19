Modi's silence on China cost India the negotiating position: Jairam Ramesh
The Congress has in the past criticised PM Modi for his silence on the Indian army's clash with Chinese soldiers in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
The Indian National Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing a "clean chit" to the Chinese government in 2020, ahead of a press briefing by Lok Sabha member Manish Tiwari, also a former minister of information and broadcasting, held on Monday, 19 June.
The Congress criticised Modi, saying that India's negotiating position has been weakened due to his silence on Chinese transgressions along the border.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted earlier in the day, announcing the briefing with a YouTube link. "3 years ago today our PM gave China a clean chit after 20 of our soldiers had been killed & our territory captured. Much has followed from that disastrous clean chit. My colleague Manish Tewari will explain the consequences of this at 4pm today," he wrote.
He shared a speech by PM Modi on Twitter delivered three years ago too, in which Modi had denied any kind of incursion in the Indian territory sharing its borders with China.
Ramesh has pointed out this problem on several occasions. On 18 December 2022, in a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he criticised Modi for his silence after Indian army soldiers clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, PTI reported. He raised the slogan in the meeting "Pradhan Mantri-ji, cheen par chuppi todo, Bharat jodo [Mr Prime Minister, break the silence on China, unite India]".
Opposition leader from the Congress Party, Mainsh Tiwari spoke in the press conference held at All India Congress Committee (AICC) head quarter, refering that more than three years have passed since the May 2020 India-China debackle and "from the past three years we have been hearing the news that China is establishing 'unprecedented infrastructure' at the Line of Actual Control. What is India doing to stop China? The government should give expaination on this. Why the parliament or the defence ministry's consultive committee have not discussed about China?"
Tiwari said the parliament refrain from answering questions related to the China or LAC. He remarked that he has asked 66 questions to the government that has not been entertained on strange grounds of national security.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines