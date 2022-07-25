10 expectations from President Droupadi Murmu voiced by tribals

Tribals across the country rejoiced on Monday as Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of the Republic. Although acutely aware of the symbolism of the moment and limitations of the President’s office, many of them took to social media to express how proud they are.

A few were disappointed that President Murmu did not take her oath in Santhali, her mother tongue and the language she taught in school before plunging into politics. While she took her oath in Hindi, Santhali is indeed one of the 22 official languages listed in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution.

While there are over 600 distinct tribes in the country and they speak different languages and dialects and follow different customs, Santhals are among the 20 major tribes in the country. Santhali language is spoken by Santhals spread across Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal and parts of Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh as well.

So, what are their expectations from President Murmu, the first tribal to become the President? The 10 major expectations, besides the demand to revive the SC/ST Sub Plan in the Union Budget, from President Murmu are the following:

1. ‘Do not uproot what you cannot create’ is a basic philosophy followed by tribes. The President therefore could urge the Government not to dilute the Forest Rights Act and the Forest (Conservation) Rules and that the decisions pertaining to forests and mining should be taken only in consultation with tribes and forest dwellers living in the area.