Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India today

8.15 a.m. -- President-elect Droupadi Murmu will leave for Raj Ghat.



8.30 a.m. -- She will arrive at the Raj Ghat and offer floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.



8.40 a.m. -- Murmu will return to her temporary residence at Chankyapuri



9.22 a.m. -- The President-elect will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



9.42 a.m. -- A ceremony to be conducted in the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



9.50 a.m. -- She will leave in a ceremonial Presidential convoy for the Parliament.



10 a.m. -- Murmu will arrive at the Parliament.



10.15 a.m. -- The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.



10.23 a.m. -- She will address the gathering in the Central Hall.



10.57 a.m. -- President Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.



Murmu, following the ceremony, will become the tenth successive President to take oath on July 25.