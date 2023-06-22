Too little, too late: Congress on all-party meeting on Manipur

Congress termed the all-party meeting on Manipur convened by Home Minister, Amit Shah, as “too little, too late”.

The party also said that efforts to bring warring factions to the discussion table will lack seriousness if done sitting in Delhi.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union Government.

"Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur, where the warring communities are brought on the discussion table and a political solution is arrived at. This effort will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi," he said on Twitter.