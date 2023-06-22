Guvs, CMs lead Yoga Day celebrations in Northeast, barring in Manipur

Governors, chief ministers, senior security forces officers along with prominent personalities performed yoga across the Northeast region, except in violence-hit Manipur, to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

It was a very low-key affair in Manipur where only some ministers and security officials performed yoga to mark the occasion. As Manipur continues to reel under ethnic turmoil, yoga practitioners in Imphal under the banner of All Manipur Yoga Fraternity Union decided not to observe the day. Instead, they mourned the victims of the violence.

Protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the violence in Manipur, a large number of people held a sit-in protest at the Thoubal fair ground on the occasion of International Yoga day, raising slogans against the Prime Minister.