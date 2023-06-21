50 days since Manipur burning, PM completely failed in his duty: Congress

"The Prime Minister who gives 'gyaan' on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.



"He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension," he said.



Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei also asked, "How long will the ongoing turmoil in Manipur go? For months or years or decades?"