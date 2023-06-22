Manipur situation: Home Minister Amit Shah calls all-party meet on June 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur which has witnessed sporadic violence since May 3.

"Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the home minister here this evening.