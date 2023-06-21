Sonia Gandhi says situation in Manipur heartbreaking, appeals for peace

The former Congress chief said that as a mother, she understands their pain and appealed to their good conscience to lead the way.



"It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," Sonia Gandhi said in her 2.5-minute video message.



The Congress has been accusing the BJP of playing "divisive politics" in Manipur and alleged that the governments in the state and at the Centre have failed in their duty to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.