Manipur: Mob forces Indian Army to release armed ‘terrorists’ in Imphal East

Even as the Union home minister was chairing an all-party meeting on Manipur in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June, a band of armed insurgents identified as belonging to a proscribed Meitei group — the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) — were trying to move towards the hills from Imphal East.

The KYKL cadres were stopped by the timely intervention of the Indian Army.

However, the Spear Corps of the army in Manipur revealed that a mob of 1,500 civilians, led by women, then forced the army column to hand over the 12 insurgents who had beem apprehended with arms and ammunition.

In order to avoid escalation and having to open fire on the mob, the operational commander decided to withdraw after handing over the insurgents.