53 days of Manipur violence: PM still silent, vocal civil society stage protest near parliament

Even as a large-scale, unprecedented ethnic violence has gripped the state of Manipur for more than 52 days, PM Modi — who recently lectured world media on democracy during a presser in the White House — has remained silent over the issue.

Contrary to the ‘studied silence’ maintained by the PM, members of civil society have been vocal on the issue and have held many demonstrations in different parts of the country, demanding the restoration of peace in the state.

Led by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) — the women's wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), thousands of Manipuri people living in Delhi held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar — near the parliament on Saturday (June 24).

Their demands included the president’s rule in the state and the protection of tribal rights. Some pitched for the division of the state. “Separation only solution,” read one of the placards.

Here are a few selected pictures of the protest clicked by photojournalist, Vipin for National Herald.