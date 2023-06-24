Nation

53 days of Manipur violence: PM still silent, vocal civil society stage protest near parliament

Saying the PM's absence made the exercise meaningless, the Congress has boycotted the all-party meeting called by Amit Shah on Manipur

Demanding presidential rule in Manipur, members of the civil society held a demonstration at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi (photos: Vipin/National Herald)
NH Political Bureau

Even as a large-scale, unprecedented ethnic violence has gripped the state of Manipur for more than 52 days, PM Modi — who recently lectured world media on democracy during a presser in the White House — has remained silent over the issue.

Contrary to the ‘studied silence’ maintained by the PM, members of civil society have been vocal on the issue and have held many demonstrations in different parts of the country, demanding the restoration of peace in the state.

Led by the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) — the women's wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), thousands of Manipuri people living in Delhi held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar — near the parliament on Saturday (June 24).  

Their demands included the president’s rule in the state and the protection of tribal rights. Some pitched for the division of the state. “Separation only solution,” read one of the placards.

Here are a few selected pictures of the protest clicked by photojournalist, Vipin for National Herald.

Though Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an party meeting on Manipur on Saturday, protesters called out Modi for his defeaning silence (photo: Vipin/National Herald)
A day before, on Friday, mob burnt down a private godown belonging to state Minister of Public Health Engineering and Consumer Affairs L Susindro Meitei (photo: Vipin/National Herald)
Protesters demanded protection of their land and rights. So far, more than 100 people have been killed and over 40,000 people have been displaced.
The Imphal Free Press has reported that a CBI team, which had arrived to investigate the loot of a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Police Training College, was stopped by the locals from entering to the villages. (photo: Vipin/National Herald)
