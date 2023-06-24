All-party Manipur meet: all efforts on Modi's instructions, says Shah; "eyewash," says Congress

The all-party meeting on 24 June convened by Union home minister Amit Shah, purportedly to discuss the way forward on bringing peace to violence-gripped Manipur, ended up becoming a platform to eulogise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah, of course, runs the home ministry — responsible for the maintenance of peace and internal security. However, he told the assembled leaders during the meeting that all peace efforts in the state were being made on the prime minister's express instructions.

BJP's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting that “there has not been a single day when [Shah] did not speak to Prime Minister Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions” — which left some wondering how far out of his depth the home minister must be.

Neither Shah nor Patra, however, explained why the PM remains silent on the violence instead of addressing either the press or the public himself, to share his concern about Manipur. Surely it would be some succour to the BJP-ruled state's citizens, especially those demonstrating in the capital itself over the last two months, had they not lost faith already?